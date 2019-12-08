Home

Swanson Funeral Chapel - Pine City
665 3rd Avenue SW
Pine City, MN 55063
320-629-3120
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Swanson Chapel-Pine City
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
535 8th St. SW-
Pine City, MN
Age 87 of Pine City Employed 30+ years at Whitaker Buick Survived by wife Margaret "Peg"; children Michael (Susanne) Dolan of White Bear, Patrice (Dale) Weiler of Lindstrom, Timothy (Leilani) Dolan of CA, Joe (Nhan) Dolan of Grasston, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren; sisters Nancy (Larry) Coleman of TX, Mary Joe Dolan of Oakdale. Mass: 10:30 AM Wed (12/18) at Immaculate Conception Church- 535 8th St. SW-Pine City with wake 5-8 PM. 7:30 PM prayers Tues (12/17); at Swanson Chapel-Pine City 320-629-3120. FuneralAndCremationService.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
