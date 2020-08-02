1/1
Donald E. ADAMS
There are two things you can do with your head down – play golf and pray. Lee Trevino. Passed peacefully on 7/26/2020. Age 97, of Amery, WI formerly of St. Paul, MN. Resided the last two years at Silver Bay Veterans Home. Born Feb. 26, 1923 in Willmar, MN to Milton F Adams and Emma Magnuson Adams. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers Earl, Leonard, Wally, and sister Alice. Survived by wife of 69 years, Mary (Kelly), son Don (Anne), daughter Christine (Joseph) Wojcik, grandchildren Nicole (Jamie) Fondow, Brian (Kristen) Adams, Andy Quirk, Alex (Heather) Quirk, and 7 great grandchildren, sister Nancy O'Neil Possinger. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Employed by the U.S. Postal Service retiring in February 1978. Life-long golfer, member at Willmar, Keller, and Amery Golf Courses - winning club championship at Willmar and Amery courses. During WWII served in the Army Air Force / saw service in Belgium, Holland, Germany - fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Private graveside service - interment at Veterans Memorial Cemetery Spooner, WI.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
