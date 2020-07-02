Age 83, of Little Canada Passed peacefully on June 30, 2020 Born April 20, 1937 to Earl & Helen. Survived by wife of 47 years, Judy; children, Tim (Michelle), Debra (Paul) Hautamaa, Diana Brasch, David Blomster; grandchildren, Tyler, Stephanie, Aly, Olivia, Elise, Victor, Julia; great granddaughter, Ariella; sisters, Arlene Paton, Ellane Langer, Kathleen Sterns & Janice Brennan. Don worked for Burlington Northern for over 40 years. Throughout life, he exemplified unconditional love, kindness and grace. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 7 at THE CHURCH OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Interment St. John's Church Cemetery. Visitation 3-6 PM Monday, July 6 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B and also at church from 10-11 AM Tuesday. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity
in Don's name. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550