1/1
Donald E. BERGGREN
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 83, of Little Canada Passed peacefully on June 30, 2020 Born April 20, 1937 to Earl & Helen. Survived by wife of 47 years, Judy; children, Tim (Michelle), Debra (Paul) Hautamaa, Diana Brasch, David Blomster; grandchildren, Tyler, Stephanie, Aly, Olivia, Elise, Victor, Julia; great granddaughter, Ariella; sisters, Arlene Paton, Ellane Langer, Kathleen Sterns & Janice Brennan. Don worked for Burlington Northern for over 40 years. Throughout life, he exemplified unconditional love, kindness and grace. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM, Tuesday, July 7 at THE CHURCH OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST, 380 E. Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Interment St. John's Church Cemetery. Visitation 3-6 PM Monday, July 6 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B and also at church from 10-11 AM Tuesday. Memorials may be made to your favorite charity in Don's name. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST,
Send Flowers
JUL
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved