Age 85, of Little Canada Passed away February 20, 2020 Survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Mark (Kim) and Lori (Jim) Grove; grandchildren, Angela (Mike), Ashley (Jeff), Brian (Ashley), Bradley (Rachael), and Joey; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Pat, Dennis and Jim Cokley. Don served his country during the Korean War being stationed in Korea from 1953-1956. Don was a man of many talents ranging from working on the railroad to being a dance instructor at Arthur Murray's dance studio in St. Paul, eventually going into sales. He sold real estate for Edina Reality until he retired. Don was very caring and compassionate. He volunteered regularly at Dorothy Day Center, he served meals on wheels, and was very active in his church. He was a man of deep faith, and his love of God was strong and true. We have no doubt he has his angel wings and has found peace with the Lord in heaven. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Friday, Feb. 28 (visitation begins at 9:30 AM) at ST ODILIA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3495 North Victoria, Shoreview. Interment Saint Odilia Prayer Garden.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020