Age 74 of Maplewood Vietnam Vet ~ Lover of Nature Preceded in death by father Harlan and brother Glenn. Left behind are wife Linda; children Kari Drompp (Tom), Eric (Laura), Andy (Lori); grandchildren Steven, Mady, Austin, Maria, Evelyn; mother Robbie Mondor; and brother Gray. Also 17 squirrels, 6 rabbits and a wren named Lowrenzo. Private burial was held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. All those who wish to honor his humor, broken english, ridiculous idioms and his squinty-eyed smile, a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Sept. 29 from 2-5 PM at the AMERICAN LEGION POST #39, 2678 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019