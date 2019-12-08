Home

Age 69, Longtime resident of Eagan, MN A devoted father and grandfather passed away at home on December 6, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph Johnson and Lois Hanson; Uncle Don; sister, Linda Burback; nephew, Steven Burback. Survived by loving son, Jason (Gina); God-daughter, Cynthia Herman; beloved grandchildren, Grace & Levi Johnson, Jake, Sonya, Madi, Tyler, Kristy, Cassie, Sammy & Belle; sister, Heidi (Mark); the entire Hicks Family and many other relatives & friends. Don retired after working 44 "hard" years at the Twin Cites Ford Assembly Plant. Big D enjoyed spending his retirement at his cabin in Brainerd with his grandchildren, drag racing and the entire Waterfall Crew. Private interment. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
