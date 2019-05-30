|
Age 91, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully to the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019 while surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by parents, Hjalmar and Margaret; sister, Lorna (Charlie) Mecklenburg; brothers, Milton and Leonard; son-in-law, Craig Peterson; grandson-in-law, Andrew Slavik; and great-granddaughter, Hannah. Survived by wife, Bernice "Bea"; children, Don (Kathy) and Shirley Peterson; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Don worked as a band director and music teacher in Western Minnesota. He was also a longtime member and past treasurer for the Lions Club. He and Bea traveled many places and spent over 27 winters in Texas. Most of all, Don enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Private interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. Memorials are preferred to All Saints Lutheran Church or . 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 30, 2019