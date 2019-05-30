Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
8100 Belden Blvd.
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
All Saints Lutheran Church
8100 Belden Blvd.
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald RINGBLOM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. RINGBLOM

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald E. RINGBLOM Obituary
Age 91, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully to the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019 while surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by parents, Hjalmar and Margaret; sister, Lorna (Charlie) Mecklenburg; brothers, Milton and Leonard; son-in-law, Craig Peterson; grandson-in-law, Andrew Slavik; and great-granddaughter, Hannah. Survived by wife, Bernice "Bea"; children, Don (Kathy) and Shirley Peterson; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Don worked as a band director and music teacher in Western Minnesota. He was also a longtime member and past treasurer for the Lions Club. He and Bea traveled many places and spent over 27 winters in Texas. Most of all, Don enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Private interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. Memorials are preferred to All Saints Lutheran Church or . 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kok Funeral Home
Download Now