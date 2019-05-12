Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 702-0301
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury Cremation and Funeral Service - Woodbury
8700 Valley Creek Road
Woodbury, MN 55125
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald ROULD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. ROULD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald E. ROULD Obituary
Age 92 of Woodbury, passed away on April 28, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Preceded in death by his son, David; parents, Emil and Mamie and brother, Emil. Survived by wife, Elizabeth "Liz"; son, Brian (Kathy); granddaughter Michele, step daughter, Christine Leonard; sister, Florence Abels (Vern) and special friends Gary and Nancy Wagner. Donald was a proud US Navy Veteran who served in WWII was an avid Austin-Healey collector. Memorial Service Wednes-day, May 15th 2PM at the O'Halloran & Murphy - Woodbury Chapel, 8700 Valley Creek Road. Visitation one hour prior. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred to the donor's favorite charity. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now