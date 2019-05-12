|
Age 92 of Woodbury, passed away on April 28, 2019 peacefully in his sleep. Preceded in death by his son, David; parents, Emil and Mamie and brother, Emil. Survived by wife, Elizabeth "Liz"; son, Brian (Kathy); granddaughter Michele, step daughter, Christine Leonard; sister, Florence Abels (Vern) and special friends Gary and Nancy Wagner. Donald was a proud US Navy Veteran who served in WWII was an avid Austin-Healey collector. Memorial Service Wednes-day, May 15th 2PM at the O'Halloran & Murphy - Woodbury Chapel, 8700 Valley Creek Road. Visitation one hour prior. Private interment Resurrection Cemetery Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred to the donor's favorite charity. 651-702-0301
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019