Donald E. "Don" (aka Zipper) WILSON
Age 77 of Andover, formerly of Roseville Passed away on Sep. 3, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Donald and Hazel (Helgerson) Wilson; sister, Joanne Hays. Survived by wife, Diana; children, Anne Marie (Vince) Thomas, Brian (Alicia) Wilson, Tom (Julie) Holmstrom, Tim (Kellee) Holmstrom, Tonia (Todd) Johnson and Tobby (Katie) Holmstrom; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grand children; brother, Donald "Willie" Wilson; also many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation 5:00- 8:00 PM Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020 at Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home, 13817 Jay Street NW, Andover. Private family funeral service. Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home of Andover (763) 767-7373 www.thurston-deshaw.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thurston-DeShaw Funeral Home - Andover
13817 Jay Street Northwest
Andover, MN 55304
(763) 767-7373
