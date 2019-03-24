Home

Donald JORENBY
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Peace
47 Century Ave S
Maplewood, MN
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Peace
47 Century Ave S
Maplewood, MN
Age 81, of Woodbury Passed away at home with his family by his side on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Don earned his B.A., Cum Laude, from Augsburg College and went on to receive a Master of Science in Organic Chemistry from the University of Minnesota. He was an Analytical Chemist at 3M for over 30 years. Don considered himself a small-town person and enjoyed the country especially during his travels. Don and Verlie's trips of note are Alaska (twice), Hawaii and Norway. They also enjoyed spending time at the lake place near Elbow Lake. He was active at Lutheran Church of Peace, enjoyed music, fishing, camping, and improving his home and lake place. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Mabel. Don will be missed by his wife, Verlie; sons, Daniel (Linda) and Glenn (Janice); grandchildren, Tyler (Kasey), Zach, Nick, Chris (Shelby), Alex, and Nathan; brother, John (Linda); many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service will be Monday, March 25 at 11am at Lutheran Church of Peace, 47 Century Ave S, Maplewood, with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
