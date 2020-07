Age 85 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Betty; parents, Elmer and Elizabeth; sisters, Doris Clintsman and LaVerne DuRose. Survived by children, Donald (Lynn) DuRose, Deborah (James) Syvertsen, Daniel (Sue) DuRose; grandchildren, Nick and Morgan DuRose, Terisa (Joe) Roemer, Christi (Joe) Kokaisel, Carly (Nick) Brown, Jimmy Syvertsen, Casey (Andy) McGuire, Emily, Jake and Megan DuRose; 8 great-grand children; sister-in-law, Patricia Sullivan; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a veteran of the Army and a longtime member and usher at St. Bernard's Church. He had retired after a long career from The American Can Company and was a lifelong Rice Streeter. Mass of Christian Burial, 11AM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at THE CHURCH OF ST. BERNARD, 187 Geranium Ave. W., St. Paul MN. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. 651-489-1349