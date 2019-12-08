Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
North Heights Lutheran Church
1700 West Hwy 96
Arden Hills, MN
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
North Heights Lutheran Church
1700 West Hwy 96
Arden Hills, MN
Age 75 Went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Don touched many lives as an encourager, spiritual mentor, and teacher. He was always active in church serving in many different ways. His gentle spirit shared the love of Jesus with everyone he met. Celebrate and remember his life 7:00 PM Monday December 9, 2019 at North Heights Lutheran Church, 1700 West Hwy 96, Arden Hills. (Entrance A), Visitation at the church, from 4-7 PM Monday. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 8, 2019
