Passed away on November 26, 2020 at age 75 Preceded in death by loving wife of 50 years, Marjorie; parents James & Lucille; and brothers Greg & Bill. Survived by children Don Jr. & Barb (Lee) Whitaker; grandchildren Brandon Flach (LaRae), Kailey & Kelsey Bigger; great grandchildren Aubree, Hunter and Oaklyn; brothers Jim (Joyce), Jerry (Marcy) & Gary (Rose); sister Geri; sisters & brothers in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. His family was the most important treasure and he loved them dearly. Celebration of Don's Life at a later date.