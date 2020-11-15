Grandpa "N" of St. Paul, MN Passed away peacefully, Nov. 9 at the age of 96. We lost a special man. Don is survived by wife Marilyn and daughter Gail McDonald; grandkids, Chad Terlinde, (wife, Tracy), Mathew McDonald, (wife, Laura) and Tammie Neuenfeldt; great grandkids, Lavinia, Stella, Helena and Caleb. Don was preceded in death by his beloved son Gary Neuenfeldt. His love for his wife and family was very strong as he always told them he loved them and how special they were to him. He was a man of integrity and full of personality. A WWII Army Veteran who loved his country and was proud to serve. He always enjoyed being the center of attention, and with his witty and loving charm, was always up for a good time. We will be missing his sharp minded and magnetic personality. We all love you Grandpa N. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date for all family and friends who are able to attend. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com