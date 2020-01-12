|
|
Age 96 Of White Bear Lake, MN Passed away Friday, January 10th, 2020. Donald was born in Winona, to Frederick and Gertrude (Thiele) Strange. Donald married Marian Krieger. He was an elder, usher and choir member of South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church. Donald also was a long term city councilman for WBL. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marian; and his brother Leonard. Donald is survived by children Deborah (Henry) Toczylowski, Suzanne Simonett, Mark (Annie); grandchildren Kristen (Robert) Bowman, Mark Toczylowski, Matt (Amanda) Toczylowski, Adam (Helen) Simonett, Katie (Thomas) Jorgensen, Julia and Charlotte Strange; great-grandchildren Mason, Brayden, Decklan and Gavin Bowman, Connor and Stella Jorgensen; sister Margie Schneider; stepbrother Roger (Fran) Mueller; and stepsisters Anna (Mark) Houdek, and Jullie (John) Levinski. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday January 16, 2020 at SOUTH SHORE TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2480 South Shore Blvd, WBL. Visitation Wednesday, 5 to 7 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL and also one hour prior to the service at church. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Mahtomedi, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020