Donald Fredric DUNLAP
Passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Preceded in death by baby Diane; and son, James. Survived by wife of 68 years, Claire; children, Mary Rudeen, Scott, Wendy (Kent) Grandlienard, Dr. Michelle, Catherine (Braden) Simonet; grandchildren, Angela, Daniel, Ross, Neal, Emily, Claire, Monica, Megan, Stephen, Joseph, Payton and Wyatt; and great grandchildren, Johnaton, Blake, Addison, Elaine and Riley. The family plans a private burial at Acacia Cemetery with military honors. A celebration of his life will be held at church in the future.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
