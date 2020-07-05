Passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. Preceded in death by baby Diane; and son, James. Survived by wife of 68 years, Claire; children, Mary Rudeen, Scott, Wendy (Kent) Grandlienard, Dr. Michelle, Catherine (Braden) Simonet; grandchildren, Angela, Daniel, Ross, Neal, Emily, Claire, Monica, Megan, Stephen, Joseph, Payton and Wyatt; and great grandchildren, Johnaton, Blake, Addison, Elaine and Riley. The family plans a private burial at Acacia Cemetery with military honors. A celebration of his life will be held at church in the future.