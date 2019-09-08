|
Age 89, of Oakdale, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019. Air Force retiree. Veteran who served in the Korean, Cold and Vietnam Wars. He was known by many as "The Minnesota Kite Doctor". He enjoyed various forms of whimsical styled wood carving. Preceded in death by his brother, Mark; and brother-in-law, Roger Johnson. Survived by wife, Karen; step-children, Kathleen (Tony) Caputo and Tim Klaus; step grandchildren, Alyssia & Corina Grazutis and Brandon Pepin; sister, Georgia (Paul) Horn; nieces, Renee (Paul) Anderson and Aimee (Chris) McGuire; and special friend, Bubby. A Service of Remembrance will be held at 12pm on Saturday, September 14th at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul). Visitation one hour prior to services at the chapel. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donors choice in Don's name. wulff 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019