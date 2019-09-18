Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Chapel
2004 Randolph Ave.
St Paul, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Chapel
2004 Randolph Ave.
St Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald KIETZMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald G. KIETZMANN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald G. KIETZMANN Obituary
Age 67, of Mendota Heights Died at home of a heart attack on September 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ruth and Floyd Kietzmann. Survived by beloved wife, Mary; children, Jill (Dan) Korinek, Paul (Amanda) Kietzmann and their mother, Iva; 11 grandchildren; step-sons, Shawn (Sara), James (Katie) and Bryan Racine; sisters, Linda (Jack) Morgan, Lois (John) Downey and many other supportive relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, September 20 at Our Lady of Victory Chapel, 2004 Randolph Ave., St Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to Children's Grief Connection.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.