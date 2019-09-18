|
|
Age 67, of Mendota Heights Died at home of a heart attack on September 16, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ruth and Floyd Kietzmann. Survived by beloved wife, Mary; children, Jill (Dan) Korinek, Paul (Amanda) Kietzmann and their mother, Iva; 11 grandchildren; step-sons, Shawn (Sara), James (Katie) and Bryan Racine; sisters, Linda (Jack) Morgan, Lois (John) Downey and many other supportive relatives and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Friday, September 20 at Our Lady of Victory Chapel, 2004 Randolph Ave., St Paul. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to Children's Grief Connection.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 18, 2019