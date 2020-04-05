|
|
Age 92, of Stillwater Formerly of Cape Coral, FL & Hudson, WI Passed away on March 26, 2020. Don was born May 10, 1927 in St. Paul, MN, the only child of George and Marie (McDonald) Olson. Don attended Saint Mark's School, graduated from St. Thomas Military Academy in 1945 and enlisted in the USMC upon graduation. Upon discharge, he started his long career in the grocery business, which included time with the Sunshine Cookie Company, Klein Grocery, Country Club, Piggly Wiggly and retiring from Erickson's Food and Drug. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, collecting decoys and spending time with his dogs and family. He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy (Ryan) and his parents. He is survived by his children; Christy (John) Zorn, Karen (Randy West) and Don Jr. (Deege) and grandchildren Joe Zorn, Liz Zorn, Zach West and Tyler West. A celebration of life will be held at a later date along with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020