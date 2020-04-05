Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald OLSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald G. OLSON Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald G. OLSON Sr. Obituary
Age 92, of Stillwater Formerly of Cape Coral, FL & Hudson, WI Passed away on March 26, 2020. Don was born May 10, 1927 in St. Paul, MN, the only child of George and Marie (McDonald) Olson. Don attended Saint Mark's School, graduated from St. Thomas Military Academy in 1945 and enlisted in the USMC upon graduation. Upon discharge, he started his long career in the grocery business, which included time with the Sunshine Cookie Company, Klein Grocery, Country Club, Piggly Wiggly and retiring from Erickson's Food and Drug. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, collecting decoys and spending time with his dogs and family. He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy (Ryan) and his parents. He is survived by his children; Christy (John) Zorn, Karen (Randy West) and Don Jr. (Deege) and grandchildren Joe Zorn, Liz Zorn, Zach West and Tyler West. A celebration of life will be held at a later date along with burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -