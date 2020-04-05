|
|
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa & Great-Grandpa Age 90, of West St. Paul. Died on March 31, 2020. Preceded in death by father, William, mother, Marie, son, Scott; sister, Alice; and brother, William. Survived by loving wife of 68 years, Bernice; children, Steven (Deanna), Susan (Jim); grand children, Michael (Nikki), Kathryn (Eric) and Lillian; great-grand daughter, Elizabeth; sister, June; and special "daughter," Nancy. Private Family Services will be held. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Don was a "Mr. Fix-It" and could repair anything. He loved woodworking after his retirement as a sheet metal worker and also loved to golf. He will be missed. Memorials preferred to Kindred Hospice or Neighbor's, Inc. 651-457-6200
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 5, 2020