Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Donald George LARKEY

Donald George LARKEY Obituary
Age 52 of Forest Lake Don died on January 8, 2020. He lived a rich life full of love and compassion. In his time Don achieved many things: served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps, acted as vice-president of Superior Health Services, was a longtime employee of 3M, and was actively engaged in Camp 17. Don loved his life and those around him. Don and his loving wife, Christensia formed a beautiful family and community in Minnesota. Together, they moved to the foothills of Arkansas, and made many good friends. In his youth, Don's Mom, Ruth Larkey, passed away, and Don was raised by his Uncle Robert and Aunt Ramona as one of their own. He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Christensia; his wonderful daughter Joanne; sister Mary Ruth Anderson; brothers-in-law Paul, James, and Michael; many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles from the Larkey, Zollner, Speltz, and Kukwa families. Don was kind-hearted and strived to make everyones' life a little happier by his presence. His enthusiasm, kindness, and love for life and his family will be greatly missed. Visitation 9AM, Funeral Service 11AM on Wednesday January 15, at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020
