May 24, 1920 ~ May 8, 2020 Don lived 99 years, to within 16 days of 100 years. Don was a long time resident of Mound, MN and a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church. He later became a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church in St. Paul. He was born to Swedish American parents in Minneapolis. He attended Washburn High School, the U of M, the Minneapolis School of Art, and served in the Army Air Corps in WWII in the Pacific. While in the Air Corps 1943 he met Jennie Goodman (1915-1996), who was to be his wife for the next 53 years. He is survived by their children Cathie (David Christofferson), Dale (Kay), Jennie (Tom Baltutis), Keith (Liz Johnston), 4 grandchildren: Chris, Kerry, Ian, Colleen, and 2 great grandchildren: Mark and Ryan. Don drew, painted and created art throughout his life. He worked as a freelance commercial artist for 40 years. He liked to fix things and enjoyed being in his home workshop. He was a caregiver to several relatives over the years. He enjoyed music; classical, spiritual and folk and loved to sing. He lead the family in singing around the campfire on many camping trips. He enjoyed "rock hunting" in the West, two trips to Sweden, and even a canoe trip on the Missouri River in Montana at age 81. He loved going to parties, making new friends, and life in general right to the end. He loved his cup of coffee in the morning, and coffee and cookies anytime of day would make him happy. He died comfortably of natural causes and with grace. We thank all of the staff at Lyngblomsten Care Center and Apartments for their excellent care. We will raise a cup of coffee in his honor and drink to our many good memories.









