|
|
Age 85 of St. Cloud, MN December 25, 1933 – April 29, 2019 Donald Harper Clark died April 29, 2019, in Chandler, AZ. No formal services will be held He was born in St. Paul, MN, on December 25, 1933, and was adopted by Edward A. and Ann M. Clark. Don graduated from Cretin High School in 1951. In 1956 he graduated with a B.A. degree from St. John's University, Collegeville, MN. He taught in the English Department of Oltmann Junior High School in St. Paul Park, MN, for seven years. He returned to St. John's getting an M.A. in theology in 1969. Don married Virginia Toms in 1968 and they resided in St. Cloud. He spent his last working years at Great River Regional Library as a bookmobile and delivery driver. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961 stationed at Ft. Mason in San Francisco, CA where he played in the unit band. He enjoyed classical music, playing tennis and volleyball, and swimming. He was a fan of SJU football, basketball, and hockey teams. Don is survived by his wife, Virginia; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Stephen and Holly Toms, Denver, CO; nephews, Jason Toms, Los Angeles, CA; Trevor Toms, Denver, CO; Satha Boyd, Denver, CO; cousins and friends. Memorial gifts may be directed to St. John's University Student Fund (for scholarships) or the Salvation Army.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 30, 2019