Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH
1194 E. County Rd. C
Maplewood, MN
Donald H. SCHROEPFER Obituary
Age 98 of Maplewood WWII Veteran Preceded in death by grandchildren, Bryan, David, & Lisa. Survived by loving wife of 64 years, Harriet; children, Rick (Kathy), Scott (Jenny), & Linda (Chris) Soderlind; 10 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; sister in law, Marlene; many nieces, nephews & other relatives. He had such great joy gardening with his lilies. Funeral Service Saturday (July 20, 2019) 11:00 AM at LAKEVIEW LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1194 E. County Rd. C, Maplewood with Visitation starting at 10:00 AM. Entombment Forest Lawn Memorial Park. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 18, 2019
