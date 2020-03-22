|
Retired 3M Chemical Engineer Age 73 of Hudson, died March 15, 2020 Max was born in San Diego, California on November 27, 1946. Max graduated from Breck School and attended Macalester College - in what turned out to be a trial run at college, finally graduating from the University of Minnesota with a degree in chemical engineering. Max will be remembered in the hearts of his wife and best friend, Charlene, his three sisters, Joan (Ric) Edberg, Marsha (Don) Sagmoe, Judy (Nick) Edberg, and his two daughters, Jessica Mayer and Amanda Harshbarger. He was most proud of his four grandkids: Madeleine, Genevieve, Sebastian, and Maeve, who called him Grandpa Sticks and promise to carry on his tradition of cheating in cards and board games. Max was also "The Godfather" to Katie, Lexi, and Zoe, the children of Max's niece, Molly Scherff, and nephew, Ben Sagmoe. He will also be remembered and missed by many, many good friends. Max spent his entire career at 3M in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he started as a chemical engineer. A 3M lifer, Max finished his career in technical services management and retired in 2002. Max loved retirement and spent his time pursuing his favorite hobbies: fishing (developing a new "ruler" that remarkably only worked on his fish), woodworking and woodcarving, playing (cheating at) cards, traveling all over the US with Char, gardening, and just spending time with family and friends. Max was proud to have been a "Friend of Bill W." for over 30 years. Max never missed the Minnesota State Fair and holds a longstanding family record for largest quantity of foot long hotdogs consumed in a single outing. Max was an excellent cook and grill master, best known for Grandma Kate's fried chicken, cheesecake and world class breakfast potatoes. Max was fun-loving and always up for any adventure, especially if it involved a really long road trip in the car with very few pit stops. In lieu of a service for Max, his family asks that you remember Max and celebrate his life in your own special way. He loved to laugh and was a great storyteller. Max's family would love have your share your memories with them on the Tribute Wall tab. Memorials in celebration of Max's life preferred to the University of Minnesota, Friends of Cardiology: https://makingagift.umn.edu/give/fund.html?id=1507914763739#0 or the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation https://www.hazeldenbettyford.org/ donate.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020