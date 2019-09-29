|
|
Age 60 Died on September 24th, 2019 after a three year cancer battle. Don grew up in St. Paul, MN and resided there for the past 4 decades, where he raised his family with his wife, Dawn. He most enjoyed being outside, hunting, fishing, watching Minnesota sports and was a skilled craftsman, who always had a project (or seven) in the works. His grandkids lit up his world and he loved to spend time with each one. Preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Dawn Fontaine, his Grandma Gen, and Uncle Rich. He is survived by his parents, George & Mary Fontaine, his daughter Kim, son Tony, daughter-in-law Leah, and 5 grandchildren: Wyatt, Isaac, Ezra, Miriam and Naomi. He is additionally survived by his sister Julie (Jim), sister Kathy (Andy), their families, and his in-laws, the Tutt's. Visitation Thursday, October 3rd from 10:00am until the service at 11:00am at First Evangelical Free Church, 2696 Hazelwood St, Maplewood. In lieu of flowers or money, please donate to . Wulff Funeral Home 651-776-1555 www.Wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 29, 2019