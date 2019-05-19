|
Life Soulmate, Dad, Grandpa Age 67, died May 15, 2019 Beloved Soulmate of Kathy Docken for 37 years. Dad to Jennifer (Keith) Wakefield, Patrick Docken, Bridget (Guy) Smith, grandpa to Zack, Kyle, Brianna, Owen and Mason, great grandpa to Kendall, Grayson, Winona, Rylin and Peyton, also "Canine Son" Buddy. Visitation Wed. May 22 2019 4 to 8 PM at the Johnson Peterson Funeral Home 2130 2nd St. White Bear Lake. Family Interment St. Marys Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 19 to May 20, 2019