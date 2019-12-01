Home

Donald I. TAVERNA Obituary
Of Roseville Donald Irving Taverna passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Nov. 27, 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife, Lois. Survived by children, Susan (Bruce) Orensteen, Gary (Karen) Taverna, Barb (Joe) Martin; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Donald was a 2nd Lt. in the Army Air Force, serving as a Navigator during WWII. After receiving his degree from Macalester College, Donald enjoyed a long career with Honeywell. Funeral Service 10AM, Thursday, Dec. 5, at Roseville Lutheran Church (1215 Roselawn Ave. W., Roseville). Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to donor's .
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2019
