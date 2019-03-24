Home

Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Historic Church of St. Peter
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Historic Church of St. Peter
1405 Highway 13
Mendota, MN
Donald Isadore PERRON


1928 - 2019
Donald Isadore PERRON Obituary
Born on June 2, 1928 to Eugene and Odie Perron in Mendota MN. Passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019 in Mesa AZ. Don was an Army Veteran having enlisted on September 27, 1946 serving in Northern Italy until December 23, 1947. He was then called back into Military service in 1950 where he served in Korea and returned to be honorably discharged on December 23, 1951. Don married his sweetheart Dorothy M. Callahan on February 23, 1952. Don was a 34-year employee of Northern States Power Company, member of IBEW local 160, Vasatka Goers Post 6690, Mendota MN and American Legion, Post 65, Rosemount MN. Preceded in death, by 102 days, his wife and best friend Dorothy; sister, Ellen Kirk and brother-in-law, Bro. Michael Callahan FSC. Survived by sister Jean Franson. Children Kay McNamara (Randy), Patricia Nathe, Donny (Anne), Mike (Kat), Mark (Barb), Jim (Renee), Kevin (Joni) and Kelly Nguyen (Tao). 14 grandchildren, many great grand children, nieces, nephews and friends too many to count. Our heartfelt gratitude to friends Paul and Anita Nielsen. Mass of Christian Burial at: Historic Church of St. Peter 1405 Highway 13, Mendota MN 55150 Wednesday March 27. Visitation 10 am, mass 11 am. Memorials preferred to: East Valley Hospice 1311 W Chandler Blvd, Suite 200 Chandler AZ 85224. SKOL PA FISKIN BOYKIN!
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
