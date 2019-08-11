|
92, of Saint Anthony Park, MN World War II Veteran Passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Aline and three infant children. Survived by children, Ella R. Wilsey, Karen J. Larson, Donald E. (Trena L.) Blume; grandchildren, Donald III, Erik, Mark Wilsey, Jennifer Ott, Kara and Sam Larson, Heather Hedgecock, Brandon and Ryan Kuehn, Christopher and Lisa Blume, Tiira Washington; 19 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorials preferred to Good Samaritan Society – Inver Grove Heights, MN or Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. Private interment. "Try to remember the good and happy times. Forget the bad and sad times. Because life is a lot of what you make it. Love, Dad."
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019