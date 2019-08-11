Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald BLUME
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. BLUME


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. BLUME Obituary
92, of Saint Anthony Park, MN World War II Veteran Passed away on Saturday August 3, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Aline and three infant children. Survived by children, Ella R. Wilsey, Karen J. Larson, Donald E. (Trena L.) Blume; grandchildren, Donald III, Erik, Mark Wilsey, Jennifer Ott, Kara and Sam Larson, Heather Hedgecock, Brandon and Ryan Kuehn, Christopher and Lisa Blume, Tiira Washington; 19 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorials preferred to Good Samaritan Society – Inver Grove Heights, MN or Our Lady of Peace Hospice in St. Paul. Private interment. "Try to remember the good and happy times. Forget the bad and sad times. Because life is a lot of what you make it. Love, Dad."
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.