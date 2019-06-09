|
Born: August 26, 1920. Our father died on June 5, 2019. Seventy five years ago he landed on Utah Beach in Normandy France as part of the D Day invasion. He served his country bravely during World War II. However he will remembered by those who love him for so many other reasons: his kind and gentle spirit, his quiet but spot-on sense of humor, his humility, generosity and patience. In short, he was a wonderful person who was universally admired. Preceded in death by his wife of 66 years Amy, his parents George and Florence Courchane, sisters Marion Dressel and Marcy Young. He is survived by daughter, Mary Schlueter (Bob); sons, George (Barb) and Paul (Faith) Courchane; grandsons, Andy, Chris, Stephen Courchane and David Schlueter; great grandsons, Nate and Will Courchane. We offer our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Mount Olivet Careview Home and, in particular, the staff at Grace Hospice for respecting the dignity of this wonderful man. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Grace Hospice are preferred. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, June 13th 11 AM at Church of the Annunciation, 509 W. 54th St., Minneapolis. Visitation 1 hour prior to mass. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.GILLBROTHERS.com Minneapolis 612-861-6088
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019