|
|
A beloved husband, a great dad, the favorite uncle and, simply, a good man. On May 16, 2019, at age 93, he reunited peacefully with his beloved wife, Vy. Born to Jennie and Iver Field in December 1925, Don was preceded in death by Vy, his parents, sister, brother and nephew. Don was a nearly life-long St. Paulite and Monroe HS grad. He was a winter and summer fisherman, a proud member of the Graphic Communicators Union, Silver Fox Club and St. Peter's Lutheran Church. He survived childhood polio with life-long side effects; was an AA member for 40+ years; loved the Twins, but won't finish the 2019 season with them. For nearly 6 years Don resided at Sholom Home in St. Paul with devoted and loving caregivers. Sholom Hospice supported Don in transition to death. Don's children survive: Debbie Kzaley, JoAnne Murray, Martin, Michael and David Morris in addition to grandchildren and great-grand children; uncle to Pauline Johnson, Janet, Rob and Ken Warwick. Don and Vy were remarkable in their love for one another. A private inurnment service will be held for Don and Vy at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019