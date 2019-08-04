Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel,
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN
Donald J. "Donnie" KASEL

Donald J. "Donnie" KASEL Obituary
Age 78, of Malaga, Washington Died peacefully May 28, 2019 A Celebration of Donnie's Life will be held 11 a.m. Friday (8/9) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. Private interment at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Vermillion. Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation for 1 hr prior to the service, and also to a reception immediately following the service, all at the funeral home. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
