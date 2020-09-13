1/1
Donald J. McGONAGLE
Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather Age 91, of South St. Paul. Died peacefully on September 11, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Evelyn; infant son, Michael; sister, Maureen (Jim) Matykiewicz; sisters-in-law, Claudine (Tom) Bowes and Dorothy (Bob) Casper. Survived by children, Mary Beth (David) O'Brien, Christine McGonagle and Katie (Alan) Schultz; grandchildren, John (Alysse), Patrick (Amy), Catherine (Justin), Joe and Jack; great-grandchildren, Finley, Norah and James; and nieces and nephews. All services are private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. Don deeply loved his wife and family. He was a man of honor and generosity. We were blessed with many stories "and to make a long story short…" 651-451-1551





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel
414 Marie Avenue
South St. Paul, MN 55075-2036
651-451-1551
