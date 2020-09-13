Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather Age 91, of South St. Paul. Died peacefully on September 11, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Evelyn; infant son, Michael; sister, Maureen (Jim) Matykiewicz; sisters-in-law, Claudine (Tom) Bowes and Dorothy (Bob) Casper. Survived by children, Mary Beth (David) O'Brien, Christine McGonagle and Katie (Alan) Schultz; grandchildren, John (Alysse), Patrick (Amy), Catherine (Justin), Joe and Jack; great-grandchildren, Finley, Norah and James; and nieces and nephews. All services are private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice. Don deeply loved his wife and family. He was a man of honor and generosity. We were blessed with many stories "and to make a long story short…" 651-451-1551