|
|
Taken by the Lord on Feb. 18, 2020, two days after a happy celebration with his family for his 90th birthday. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Vivian Jeanne (Collins); sister, Lois Dow. He will be deeply missed by his children, Kathleen (Richard) Kotoski, Stephen, Sharon (Steven) Farnham, Marilyn (James) Burlingame, Thomas (Heidi), Colleen (Kevin) McNiff, Kevin (Nina), Lawrence (Louise); 18 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; many other relatives and good friends. Born in Rochester, MN. Eagle Scout. Married in 1952 to the love of his life, Jeanne. Raised their family in White Bear Lake for over 33 years. Hand built their home on the North Shore in Hovland in 1973 and retired there in 1988. He was a volunteer firefighter in Hovland FD for many years. His gardens in Hovland were second to none. He enjoyed traveling and took his family on road trips Coast to Coast in U.S. and Canada. He was a reader of books, a puzzle guru, hunter and fisherman who could enjoy just taking in the beauty of nature around him. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM Tuesday, March 3 and will be held at St. John's of Little Canada, 380 Little Canada Road, Little Canada, MN with visitation at church 1 hour before Mass. Interment at St. John's Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Hovland Fire Dept., PO Box 268, Hovland, MN 55606 www.cremationsocietyofmn.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 1, 2020