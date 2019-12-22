Home

Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
14383 Forest Blvd
Hugo, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
14383 Forest Blvd
Hugo, MN
View Map
Age 77 Of Hugo Died peacefully while surrounded by his family on Friday, December 13, 2019 following a short battle with brain cancer. Don generously gave of his time and talents in the Hugo community; serving on the Hugo Fire Department for 20 years and as a 50+ year member of American Legion Post 620. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Helen "Nellie" (DeCurtin) Parsons; siblings, Bob and Don's twin brother, Ron; nephew, Danny Parsons. He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 53 years, Judy; children, Cheryl (Chuck) Immel, Tony (Holly) Parsons; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Ray (Karen) Parsons; and his loving Marier family; other family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 14383 Forest Blvd., Hugo. The family will greet friends one hour prior to mass at the church. Interment at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to a charity of donor's choice. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Allina Hospice and Parmly on the Lake for their love, care and support during this time.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -