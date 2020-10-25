Age 86 of Roseville Passed away peacefully at home of Prostate Cancer on Oct. 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Hilma Rost, brothers Harold and Kenneth and sister Melva Lokken Myhre. He is survived by loving wife Arla, nieces Denese Norris and Mary Lindvig, nephews Duane Rost and Charles Lokken, great nephews Ben and David Norris, Clayton and Christopher Lindvig, great great nephew Caleb Norris. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Prostate Cancer research at the University of MN, or Health Partners Hospice Hope Fund. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
