"D.J." Age 69, of Madison, AL Previously of St. Paul, MN on August 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Katherine. He is survived by his siblings Hugh D. (Candy), Jane S. Joyce (John) and Ann S. Williams (Andy) and numerous nieces and nephews. D.J. was a graduate of St. Thomas Academy and the College of St. Thomas. For many years he was active in the travel industry. D.J. was an avid bibliophile, Civil War scholar, and Catholic apologist. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00am Wednesday, September 2 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 408 3rd St. N., South St. Paul, MN 55075. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arr. 651-698-0796