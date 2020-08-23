1/
Donald J. SIMERSON Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"D.J." Age 69, of Madison, AL Previously of St. Paul, MN on August 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Katherine. He is survived by his siblings Hugh D. (Candy), Jane S. Joyce (John) and Ann S. Williams (Andy) and numerous nieces and nephews. D.J. was a graduate of St. Thomas Academy and the College of St. Thomas. For many years he was active in the travel industry. D.J. was an avid bibliophile, Civil War scholar, and Catholic apologist. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00am Wednesday, September 2 at St. Augustine's Catholic Church, 408 3rd St. N., South St. Paul, MN 55075. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Arr. 651-698-0796





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved