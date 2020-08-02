1/
Donald J. WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82 Died of complications of heart and lung disease on July 29, 2020. Don was born in St. Paul, and married to Carol O'Boyle for 33 years. He eventually moved to Northern Minnesota. Don was a passionate environmentalist who loved spending time outdoors with his family. Don especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also had a deep appreciation of Native American spirituality, literature, and cooking and eating good food. Don is survived by his children; Colleen (Ethan), Maureen (Mike), and Tim (Lisa). He is survived by his grandchildren; Brennan, Maura, Cullen, Van, Ella, Owen, Connor, Callie, and Keeley. He is also survived by his brother Gene (Sandy), and his partner Bonnie Welhaven. A private family memorial is planned at Fort Snelling.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved