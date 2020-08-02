Age 82 Died of complications of heart and lung disease on July 29, 2020. Don was born in St. Paul, and married to Carol O'Boyle for 33 years. He eventually moved to Northern Minnesota. Don was a passionate environmentalist who loved spending time outdoors with his family. Don especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He also had a deep appreciation of Native American spirituality, literature, and cooking and eating good food. Don is survived by his children; Colleen (Ethan), Maureen (Mike), and Tim (Lisa). He is survived by his grandchildren; Brennan, Maura, Cullen, Van, Ella, Owen, Connor, Callie, and Keeley. He is also survived by his brother Gene (Sandy), and his partner Bonnie Welhaven. A private family memorial is planned at Fort Snelling.









