Donald James PETERSON
1945 - 2020
Age 74 , of Coon Rapids, MN. Died peacefully March 25, 2020. He was born October 10, 1945 in St. Paul, MN. A graduate of Wilson High School in 1963, he then joined the US Navy and served 3 years active duty including a 6 month Mediterranean cruise on the Aircraft Carrier USS Saratoga. He then worked for NW Airlines for 38 years as a mechanic, foreman and inspector. After retirement in 2004, his hobbies included doing woodwork crafts, spending time at the cabin, hunting with friends, fishing and bowling. Don is survived by his wife of 52 years, Barb Peterson; his sister, Joanne Wagner; his son, Jeff Peterson and wife, Renee; his son, Todd Peterson and wife, Kelly; and his two grandchildren, Henrik and Zoe; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Carolyn Peterson; and his brother, Jerry Peterson. Funeral service 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 4 with lunch to follow at Blessed Hope Baptist Church, 9754 University Ave. NW, Coon Rapids. Graveside service, Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Friday, August 7th at 12:30 PM. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Coon Rapids chapel 763-767-1000




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
