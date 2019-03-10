|
|
Age 92, of St. Paul Park Died in God's grace at Our Lady of Peace Hospice House on March 8, 2019. Don was born into a large family on a farm in Amery, Wisconsin on November 18, 1926, the youngest of six. Daily chores included hand milking cows. He maintained his love of gardening, fishing and the outdoors his entire life. He married high school sweetheart, Marjorie Peters and they had three children. He shared his love of learning and music with them. As a teacher he taught everything from math, metal/wood shop and basement refinishing to on-the-job-training. He was also a carpenter, building a home for his family in Hastings, St. Paul Park and two cabins in Sandstone - among others. He and Marjorie enjoyed dancing and bridge club and were married for almost 59 years. They were both active church volunteers. After Marjorie died, Don was able to fill his life with new friends and to continue dancing and playing cards. He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie; father Henry; mother Pauline; brothers Milford, Albert, Leo and Leonard; and sister Mildred. He is survived by children Mary Lynne (Jerry) Wolfe, Jim and Patty; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM, Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071. Interment to follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish cemetery, St. Paul Park, MN. Contact the family if you'd like to make a donation to charity in lieu of flowers. 651-459-2875
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019