Donald John ERICKSON
September 8, 1932 – August 17, 2020 Donald Erickson passed away at his home at Keystone Place in Hugo, Minnesota on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was the son of Edna and Hugo Erickson and born in Minneapolis. Donald loved to socialize with family and friends, sing, attend church, golf and spend time at the cabin on Bone Lake, Wisconsin. He attended Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis and graduated with an Engineering Degree from the University of Minnesota. He was a veteran from the Army. He worked many years for Honeywell and then Air-Hydraulic Systems before retiring. He always had a twinkling smile, a laugh, and a genuine interest in those around him. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Howard & wife Dorette, son Daniel, and Donald's wife Judy. He is survived by his daughter Cheryl (David), the mother of his children Charlotte, Judy's children Jill (Carl), Julie & Brian (Barb) plus many wonderful grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews and their families. He will be honored at Fort Snelling at a private service on September 2, 2020. Many thanks to the staff and residents of Keystone Place for making his last years happy and safe. Any memorials in Donald's memory can be a donation to the First Presbyterian Church of White Bear Lake.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 23, 2020.
