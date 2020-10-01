ATTN :Sheet Metal Local 10 Age 82, Loving Husband, Father & Grampy Passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 after a year long battle with mesothelioma. Don was born on September 9, 1938, in Northfield, MN. Preceded in death by parents Leonard & Marcella and infant sister Maebeth.He will always be loved and missed by his wife Pam, daughter Allyson (Evan) Bailey and sons DJ (Orianna) Forciea & Jon (Jaymie) Fix. His pride and joy were his 7 grandchildren, Isla & Elliot Bailey, Kaiden, Maesyn & Laikyn Forciea and Tinsley & Tucker Fix. Also survived by brother Leonard (Sharon) Forciea and many nieces & nephews. A celebration of Don's life will be held at NorthCross Lutheran Church, 19400 Ipava Ave., Lakeville, MN, on October 5, 2020, from 9:30-11:00 am, with a memorial service at 11:00 am.