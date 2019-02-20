Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Donn" JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald "Donn" JOHNSON Obituary
Passed away on February 17, 2019 after a life well lived. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jean; children; Donn (Deb) Johnson, Karen (Rick) Cramlet, Joel Johnson, Jeffrey (Dayna) Johnson, Brian Johnson, Kevin (Kim) Johnson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial Service Saturday (2/23) 2:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now