Passed away on February 17, 2019 after a life well lived. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jean; children; Donn (Deb) Johnson, Karen (Rick) Cramlet, Joel Johnson, Jeffrey (Dayna) Johnson, Brian Johnson, Kevin (Kim) Johnson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial Service Saturday (2/23) 2:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019