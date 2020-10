On October 1, 2020, Donald, loving husband and father of two sons, passed away at the age of 56 after a long battle with kidney disease. He was born on October 14, 1963, in Saint Paul, MN. He was a long term employee of MTS Systems Corp. A private family celebration will be held at William O'Brien State Park on October 9, 2020. A celebration of his life will be announced when family and friends can gather safely. Memorials may be directed to Make-A-Wish Foundation or a charity of choice