Age 93 Of Stillwater Passed away peacefully at home on May 9th 2019. Preceded in death by loving wife, Faith; parents and siblings. Survived by daughters, Beth (Tom), Wendy (Ken) and Wanda (Terry); grandchildren, Heather, Sean, Keith and Becca; great-grand daughter, Lily and one on the way; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Memorial Service, 6:00pm, Friday, May 17th at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater with a Visitation beginning at 4:00pm. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019