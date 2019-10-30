Home

Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Life Ev. Lutheran Church
180 Co. Rd. F
Shoreview, MN
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Ev. Lutheran Church
180 Co. Rd. F
Shoreview, MN
Donald L. CHILDS Sr. Obituary
Age 87, of Maplewood Passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Proud Korean War Veteran. Preceded in death by first wife, Sharon. Survived by wife, Alberta; son, Don, Jr.; step-children, Jamie (Jason) Sather, Kathy (Rick Smith) Fuller, Gregory (Kerrie) Tiger, Julie (David) Jorgenson; grandchildren, Naomi Fischer, Zachary Tiger, Kayla (Ben) Jorgenson, Matthew Jorgenson; great-grandson, Riley Sather; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at New Life Ev. Lutheran Church (180 Co. Rd. F, Shoreview) with visitation one hour prior. Memorials preferred to New Life Ev. Lutheran Church Union Gospel Mission Second Harvest or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019
