Age 89, of St. Paul Passed away June 26, 2020. Survived by beloved wife of 63 years, Elsa; daughter, Elizabeth (Marshall, Dave); sons, Andrew (Linda), Franz (Jeannie) and Joseph (Teresa); 12 grand children; 5 great grandchildren; and one sister. Preceded in death by parents and brother. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Friday, July 3, 2020 at Cathedral of St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to service. Private burial. Memorials to Visitation Monastery of Minneapolis. 1527 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis, MN 55411. cremationsocietyofmn.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 1, 2020.