Age 82, of Mounds View Was welcomed by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ into his eternal home on October 31, 2020. He is survived by wife, Marian; daughters Sheryl, Kristi (Chris) and Michelle (Kevin); and 10 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 6 at Grace EFC Fridley at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. The service will be streamed at gracefree.org . Memorials to Grace EFC. MillerFuneralFridley.com