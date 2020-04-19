Donald L. ZEPHIRIN
Of Inver Grove Heights Formerly of Prior Lake 70 years of age, passed away on 4/16/2020. He is survived by his wife Wanda, of 48 years, daughter Tammy Greene, son Tim (Stacy) Zephirin, 2 grand daughters Michelle and Abagail Greene, and his brother Eugene Zephirin. Also survived by in-laws Wallace and Claudia Will, Mary and LeRoy Kroyer, Jeff and Kelly Will, Judy Will, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Mary Zephirin, sister-in-law Sharon Zephirin and brother-in-law Jerry Will. He will be loved and deeply missed by all that knew him. Future plans for a private burial at Fort Snelling.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
